Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $292.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $243.64 and a twelve month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

