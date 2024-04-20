iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

IJS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. 454,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,001. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

