Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 289.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.