Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.00 on Friday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $162.77 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

