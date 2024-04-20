P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stephens

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTSI opened at $13.96 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 603,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

