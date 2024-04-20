Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Ryde Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Ryde Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.
Ryde Group Company Profile
