Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Eight Capital

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.81.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

