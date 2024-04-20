TD Securities Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cascades

Cascades Price Performance

TSE CAS opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$935.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$9.14 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.