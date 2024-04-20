Naples Money Management LLC Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $104,737,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

