Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

