Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Purchases A$13,650.00 in Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider John Wielen acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($8,806.45).
Orthocell Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.
About Orthocell
