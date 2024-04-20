Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.25.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Oshkosh by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

