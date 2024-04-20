Contrasting Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Elevance Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeueHealth and Elevance Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elevance Health 0 1 12 0 2.92

Risk and Volatility

NeueHealth currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Elevance Health has a consensus target price of $584.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Elevance Health.

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevance Health has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeueHealth and Elevance Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04 Elevance Health $171.34 billion 0.72 $5.99 billion $25.17 21.12

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevance Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Elevance Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% Elevance Health 3.49% 20.47% 7.19%

Summary

Elevance Health beats NeueHealth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.