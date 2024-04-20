Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.72.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.11.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
