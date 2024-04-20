Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Issued By Cormark

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter.

In other Aris Mining news, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel bought 25,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,940.32. In related news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$275,982.30. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel acquired 25,799 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,940.32.

