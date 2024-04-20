Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PIF opened at C$11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.65. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.58%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.