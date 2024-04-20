Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.43.

LOGI opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

