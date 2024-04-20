Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $394.28 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $316.43 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $816,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

