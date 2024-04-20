REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $272,850.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of RGNX stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
