REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $272,850.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

