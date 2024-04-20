Steem (STEEM) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $133.38 million and $15.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.00762068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00129258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00183852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00105082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,196,873 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

