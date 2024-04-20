StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of CMCM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

