T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $27,326,136.24 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,946,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,845,890,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

