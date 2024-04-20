Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.75. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,917,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

