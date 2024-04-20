The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $224,666.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.