David P. Southwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.80 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.