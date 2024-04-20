Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,185,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

