Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.