USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.05%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $855,611.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,726.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755,566 shares of company stock worth $194,685,337 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

