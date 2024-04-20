Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vista Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

