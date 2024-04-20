Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MGV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. 223,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,585. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

