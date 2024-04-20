VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.67. VSE has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

