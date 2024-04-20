WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.69. 196,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 146,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,989,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,155,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,382,000. Fox Financial Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 692.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 224,413 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

