FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $309.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,555,000 after buying an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

