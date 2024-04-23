Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down to $93.49

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.49, but opened at $89.23. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 49,831 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 221.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.