Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$236.40

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$236.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFC opened at C$222.81 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$211.18. The stock has a market cap of C$39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

