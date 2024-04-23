Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164.19 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $164.19 million and $23.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001594 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002736 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,357,990 coins and its circulating supply is 180,357,876 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.