AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

