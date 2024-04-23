DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $146.76 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. DEI has a total market cap of $146.76 million and $11.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00127783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

