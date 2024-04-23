Diversified LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Intel stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.