Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 39.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

