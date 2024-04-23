Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

TSN opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.