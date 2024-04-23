Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 177,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

