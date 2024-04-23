Element Wealth LLC Has $75,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,227. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

