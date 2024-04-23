GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,414. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

