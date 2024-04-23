Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,291,000 after acquiring an additional 504,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,829,000 after purchasing an additional 493,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,740,000 after purchasing an additional 531,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.