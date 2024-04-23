Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Shares of GBDC opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

