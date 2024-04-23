Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 25,821 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

