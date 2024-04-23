Duality Advisers LP Sells 271 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

