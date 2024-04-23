Hansa Investment Company Ltd (HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 31st

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

Hansa Investment stock opened at GBX 208.97 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.70. The company has a market capitalization of £83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,140.00 and a beta of 0.72. Hansa Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 161 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 224 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 24.91.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

