Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CNM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. 1,089,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
